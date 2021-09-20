Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at $32,553,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,053,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,706,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 5.0% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 81,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 2,534.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,465,000 after purchasing an additional 252,106 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Dover by 19.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.80.

Shares of DOV opened at $162.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $176.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.34 and its 200-day moving average is $153.25.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

