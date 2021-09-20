WFA of San Diego LLC Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $48,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE opened at $643.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $637.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $552.81. The stock has a market cap of $306.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $655.09.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,530 shares of company stock worth $6,116,292. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

