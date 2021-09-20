The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,240 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,941,000 after purchasing an additional 107,945 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 265,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,275,130. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $124.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 21,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $1,557,413.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 513,260 shares of company stock valued at $37,395,889. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

