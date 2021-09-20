Dean Investment Associates LLC Cuts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,412 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 103.1% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $255.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $230.27 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FedEx from $366.00 to $346.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on FedEx from $365.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.29.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

