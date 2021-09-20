Redmond Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

Shares of VRSK traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $200.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,060. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,873,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,106. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

