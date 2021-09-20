Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 374 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,952 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 309.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $133,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after acquiring an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several analysts have commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.44.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $213.36 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.11 and its 200 day moving average is $235.49. The company has a market cap of $125.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.