Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$11.79 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded up C$0.05 on Monday, reaching C$10.54. 60,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,250. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$10.05 and a one year high of C$18.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.80.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$286.56 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 45,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.69, for a total transaction of C$581,352.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$416,693.68. Also, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.60, for a total value of C$31,895.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,365 shares in the company, valued at C$99,269.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

