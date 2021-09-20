Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 25.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,202,000 after acquiring an additional 167,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,528,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,236,000 after buying an additional 106,534 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 554,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,585,000 after purchasing an additional 73,894 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter worth $13,246,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth $4,420,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIT stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.17. 158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.93. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $107.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.61 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

AIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

