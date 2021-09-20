Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Price Down 11.2% This Week

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be bought for about $113.22 or 0.00256779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $2,917.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

PPBLZ is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

