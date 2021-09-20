bAlpha (BALPHA) Price Hits $67.40

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for about $67.40 or 0.00152869 BTC on exchanges. bAlpha has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $468,407.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, bAlpha has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00055908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00124723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00012189 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00045563 BTC.

About bAlpha

bAlpha is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

