Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Director Purchases $403,920.00 in Stock

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Director Richard D. Brannon bought 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $403,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:ET traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 82,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,697,623. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.38. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 418,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.5% in the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 75,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.6% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

