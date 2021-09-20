CONTRACOIN Hits 1-Day Volume of $407,058.00 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $9.28 million and $407,058.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CONTRACOIN alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000420 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00125125 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000084 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,958,670 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CTCNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CONTRACOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CONTRACOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.