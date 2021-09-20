Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,660 ($47.82).

WTB has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,010 ($52.39) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, June 18th.

In other Whitbread news, insider Adam Crozier bought 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,111 ($40.65) per share, for a total transaction of £200,037.30 ($261,350.01). Also, insider Horst Baier bought 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,143 ($41.06) per share, for a total transaction of £9,900.45 ($12,935.00). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,745 shares of company stock worth $24,232,775.

Shares of Whitbread stock traded up GBX 27 ($0.35) on Monday, reaching GBX 3,303 ($43.15). 208,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,656. Whitbread has a twelve month low of GBX 1,997 ($26.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,120.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,238.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

