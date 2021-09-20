Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €17.00 by Morgan Stanley

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been given a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ENGI. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Engie in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Engie in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.30 ($19.18) target price on Engie in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Engie in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on Engie in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Engie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €15.68 ($18.45).

Shares of ENGI traded up €0.07 ($0.08) on Monday, reaching €11.83 ($13.92). The stock had a trading volume of 58,263,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. Engie has a 12-month low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 12-month high of €15.16 ($17.84). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.04.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

