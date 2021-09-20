Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

EDVMF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

EDVMF traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.44. The company had a trading volume of 28,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,521. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $28.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.55.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

