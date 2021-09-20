Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Purchases £137.70 in Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) insider Phil Urban bought 54 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £137.70 ($179.91).

Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Phil Urban bought 49 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.68) per share, with a total value of £138.18 ($180.53).

On Friday, July 23rd, Phil Urban acquired 51 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £139.74 ($182.57).

LON MAB traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 257.40 ($3.36). 145,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,218. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 1-year low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 277.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 518.39. The firm has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 383.33 ($5.01).

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.