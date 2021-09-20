Cibc World Markets Corp Has $991,000 Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,373,000 after purchasing an additional 55,492 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,250,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,167 shares of company stock valued at $74,264,126 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM opened at $287.68 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.20 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.46. The stock has a market cap of $85.48 billion, a PE ratio of 86.91, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZM. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.75.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.