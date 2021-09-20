AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $15.92 Million Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1,544.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,608 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,868 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $15,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,174,247,000 after buying an additional 151,778 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,569 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 436.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,958,000 after purchasing an additional 970,591 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 978,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,062,000 after purchasing an additional 115,791 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIVB opened at $610.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $221.55 and a 1 year high of $623.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $572.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $555.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total transaction of $9,491,663.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $553.94 per share, with a total value of $276,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,300,929.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 19,103 shares worth $11,139,859. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.44.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

