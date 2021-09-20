Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.96. 10,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,060. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $10.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

