Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Cogent Communications makes up about 1.7% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,688,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,930,000 after acquiring an additional 202,323 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,714,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,851,000 after buying an additional 165,992 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,797,000 after buying an additional 189,967 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 825,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,546,000 after buying an additional 44,515 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,044,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,840. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 665.24 and a beta of 0.09. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 423.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCOI shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $679,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,213.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $66,191.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,040. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

