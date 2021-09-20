Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) Short Interest Up 49.4% in August

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 339,200 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the August 15th total of 227,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Marine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marine Products by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,772 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Marine Products by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Marine Products in the 1st quarter worth $415,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marine Products by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marine Products in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

MPX stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $12.42. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,199. Marine Products has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $422.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Marine Products had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $67.26 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

