Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $600.00 to $675.00. The stock had previously closed at $560.44, but opened at $587.52. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares last traded at $595.21, with a volume of 6,534 shares.

TMO has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.95.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $233.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $545.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

