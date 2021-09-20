Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $600.00 to $675.00. The stock had previously closed at $560.44, but opened at $587.52. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares last traded at $595.21, with a volume of 6,534 shares.
TMO has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.95.
In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company has a market cap of $233.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $545.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.53.
Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.
About Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.
