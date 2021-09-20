Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $166.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.39. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.77 and a 1 year high of $177.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BR. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

In related news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,093 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $185,176.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,396.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $2,146,074.84. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,695,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,576 shares of company stock worth $9,478,456 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.