People s United Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 3.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Nordson by 4.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 2.3% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Nordson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDSN. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.00.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,731,900. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $241.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.37. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $245.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.