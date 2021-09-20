Greenleaf Trust Has $430,000 Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $123.00 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.89 and a 200-day moving average of $129.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

