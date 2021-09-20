Greenleaf Trust Has $469,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $52.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.47. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

