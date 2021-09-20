PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.86.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $42.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.57. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,448,000 after acquiring an additional 563,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,670,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,545,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,374,000 after purchasing an additional 53,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,179,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,725,000 after purchasing an additional 26,733 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.