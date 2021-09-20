Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $6.28 Million Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern accounts for 1.8% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 141.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,025,000 after purchasing an additional 813,926 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 159.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 653,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,561,000 after purchasing an additional 401,351 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,070,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 253.3% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 442,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,277,000 after purchasing an additional 316,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2,376.6% in the first quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 306,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,983,000 after purchasing an additional 294,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KSU. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.57.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $273.21 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.79 and a 200-day moving average of $276.91.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.