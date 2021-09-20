Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $34.05 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 38,772 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $34,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

WST stock opened at $448.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $424.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.45. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 65.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

