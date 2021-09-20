Grace Capital Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Grace Capital cut its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMQQ. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter valued at $112,000.

Shares of EMQQ opened at $51.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.58 and a 200-day moving average of $59.67. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $47.56 and a one year high of $81.73.

