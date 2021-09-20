Grace Capital Cuts Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Grace Capital cut its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Ceridian HCM makes up about 1.1% of Grace Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Grace Capital’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 57.1% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays cut Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.54.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,196,488.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $984,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 764,736 shares of company stock worth $78,395,347 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $107.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.95. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.57 and a 52 week high of $116.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

