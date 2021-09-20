API3 (API3) Price Hits $3.89

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. API3 has a total market cap of $140.12 million and approximately $15.10 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 coin can now be purchased for about $3.89 or 0.00008887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, API3 has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00055984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00124423 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00012102 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00045222 BTC.

About API3

API3 is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. API3’s official website is api3.org . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

