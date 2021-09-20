Analysts Anticipate Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) to Announce -$3.91 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) to report earnings of ($3.91) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.05) to ($3.79). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($3.75) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($15.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.70) to ($14.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($14.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.62) to ($12.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDGL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $81.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.62. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $77.73 and a 52-week high of $142.62.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

