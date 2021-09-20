Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,305 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $17,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 2.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth $1,157,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $696.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.56 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $640.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $557.30. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.39 and a 1-year high of $715.29.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUBS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $631.08.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,896,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $8,366,650 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

