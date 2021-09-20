Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 1,108.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,056 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,706,000 after purchasing an additional 828,666 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,200,000 after purchasing an additional 681,938 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,033,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,077,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,209,000 after purchasing an additional 358,488 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock opened at $121.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.12 and a 200-day moving average of $123.95. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

