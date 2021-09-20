Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 1,425,525 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425,525 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.88% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $607,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,357,000 after purchasing an additional 132,905 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 35.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $76.23 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

