Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Position Raised by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 75.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,298 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $20,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 201,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after buying an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 108,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 13,702 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

NYSE DAL opened at $40.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.