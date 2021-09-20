NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $107.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 63.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.49. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.81 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.63.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

