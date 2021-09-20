People s United Financial Inc. Sells 1,482 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 0.5% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. boosted its position in Novartis by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 3.7% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Novartis by 3.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

NVS opened at $83.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average is $89.37.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

