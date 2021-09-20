Hayden Royal LLC Takes Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

NYSE:EPD opened at $21.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

