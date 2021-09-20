Tygh Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXST opened at $148.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.35 and a 200 day moving average of $148.03. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.42 and a 12 month high of $163.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.67.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

