iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) Stock Holdings Lifted by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) by 121.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,505 shares during the period. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned approximately 33.75% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF worth $43,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYGH opened at $88.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.47. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $88.49.

