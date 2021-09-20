Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 51 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 44.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 211.0% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $222.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.19 and its 200-day moving average is $217.33. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $235.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

In other news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total transaction of $6,379,305.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,771 shares of company stock valued at $104,958,840. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

