CWM Advisors LLC Grows Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 80.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,345,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AutoZone by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,720,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 239.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 target price (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,567.06.

AZO opened at $1,592.88 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,085.85 and a twelve month high of $1,666.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,596.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,486.05.

In other AutoZone news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.