Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $8.58 Million Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,649 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $8,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 119.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 14.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,735,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,425,000 after buying an additional 182,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 19.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,013,473.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,036,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,268 shares of company stock worth $6,093,231. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet stock opened at $105.36 on Monday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $59.45 and a fifty-two week high of $107.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

