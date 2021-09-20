NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys 1,417 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,673,000 after purchasing an additional 98,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,758,000 after purchasing an additional 230,261 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 1.9% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,004,000 after purchasing an additional 150,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,831,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.53.

ACN stock opened at $331.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $326.76 and a 200 day moving average of $298.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

