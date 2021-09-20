Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Up 50.8% in August

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,700 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the August 15th total of 118,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 730,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 218,123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 479,872 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 494,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 415,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 543.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 70,242 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 61,223 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDRR stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.91. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $6.13.

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative net margin of 73.60% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

