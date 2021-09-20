Short Interest in Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Grows By 52.6%

Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the August 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 177.0 days.

Shares of GZTGF opened at $7.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.23. Gazit Globe has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.3713 dividend. This is a boost from Gazit Globe’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gazit Globe in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

About Gazit Globe

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of income-producing real estate around the world, and focuses on grocery-anchored shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: North Europe, Central and East Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments.

