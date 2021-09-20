BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Up 51.9% in August

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the August 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIY. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the second quarter worth $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 18.5% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 36.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

