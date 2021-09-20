SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWI. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 296.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $29.78 on Monday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $30.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.89.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

